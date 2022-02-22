Police nab gun dealer, middleman at Mysuru Road bus stand

Two persons from Maharashtra have been arrested while trying to sell a country-made pistol and five bullets at the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station in western Bengaluru, the city police said.

Rahul Satish Mane, 29, from Sangli, and Rafeeq Dastagir Nadaf, 30, from Kolhapur, were apprehended on February 11 by the jurisdictional Byatarayanapura police who acted on a tip-off.

Police believe Mane is the gun dealer while Nadaf is a middleman. They came to the city in search of a potential customer. A person known to the buyer tipped the police.

A team of plain-clothesmen led by sub-inspector Vidya M V rushed to the spot with the informant who subsequently pointed out the suspects for them. The team walked up to the duo and asked what they were doing there.

One of the men said they were expecting a friend while the other person said they had come for a job. Police then searched the bag, which produced the pistol and the ammunition. The duo was later taken to the police station and subjected to detailed questioning.

The pistol is believed to be commonly sold in and around Sangli for Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. The duo was expecting to sell it for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh in the city, police quoted Mane as saying. Police are now looking out for the buyer who is said to be absconding. They believe he’s key to tracking down gun dealers operating in the city.

