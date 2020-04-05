Police raid 'illegal' gas filling shop

Police raided an LPG filling shop in Neelasandra and seized 66 commercial and domestic gas cylinders.

Ashoknagar police said that one Mohammed Khalid was illegally refilling small gas cylinders in his shop located in Rose Garden. There was a grave risk to human life as a fire could have broken out anytime in the shop, a police officer said, adding that the place was raided following a tip. Khalid and his son had gone absconding, police said. Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a house in Sudhamanagar, Wilson Garden, and arrested a 53-year-old man for selling petroleum products and chemicals without any a licence or adequate measures. Renuka Prasad, a resident of BTM Layout, has been booked under the Petroleum Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.