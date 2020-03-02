Police raid spa, rescue six women

Receiving a tip-off that a prostitution racket was active, CCB police on Saturday raided a spa at HSR Layout. They rescued six women and arrested two employees of Mik Thai Spa in HSR Layout 7th Sector, while owner Keval Teruva is still at large.

The police said Teruva recruited foreign and northeastern women as massage therapists in the spa, while also offering them extra money for satisfying the physical needs of the patrons.

They arrested Peter Sunavar (34) and Rajkumar alias Radhakrishna Mishra alias Pandit (48). The spa charged customers Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for satisfying their physical needs. Police seized a laptop, swiping machine, two phones and cash. A case was filed at the HSR Layout station.