Police raid two gambling dens

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 24 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 02:03 ist

CCB sleuths raided two gambling dens in as many days. While one was in a Varthur club, the other was in Subramanyapura. They arrested eight people in the Varthur club for
playing ‘Andhar Bahar’ and seized Rs 60,000 from the accused. 

The accused were gambling and playing cards at the RSV Recreation Association Club, located in Dommasandra, Mathanallur Cross, KH Road, in the Varthur police station limits. On Tuesday evening, officials raided the gambling den functioning at a building in Chikkallasandra near Subramanyapura. They arrested 12 people and seized Rs 1.67 lakh in cash. The police in Varthur and Subramanyapura have taken up cases for violating prohibitory orders and the Karnataka Police Act.

Gambling
