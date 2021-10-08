Police recover six stolen vehicles worth Rs 2 lakh

Police recover six stolen vehicles worth Rs 2 lakh

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 03:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 22-year-old man from Nagarabhavi, West Bengaluru, has been arrested for stealing six vehicles worth Rs 2 lakh. 

Police said Tousif stole two-wheelers by breaking their handle locks and pushing them some distance and then connecting the ignition directly. Police believe that Tousif stole a scooter from outside Allahabad Bank, Ullal Main Road on August 15. The scooter owner, Anil Kumar, went to purchase vegetables around 7.30 pm. When he returned 40 minutes later, he found the scooter missing. 

Jnanabharathi police took up a case of theft and reviewed CCTV footage of the bank and surrounding commercial establishments. 

Bengaluru
Crime
theft
Bengaluru Police

