Police register fresh FIR on Duniya Vijay's complaint over scuffle with bodybuilders

Police have registered an FIR against bodybuilders and gym trainers Panipuri Kitty, Maruthi Gowda and others on a complaint filed by Kannada actor Duniya Vijay.

Vijay had filed a criminal petition in the High Court of Karnataka against Kitty, Gowda and others over a scuffle that took place in September 2018.

On the court’s directions, High Grounds police opened a fresh case on December 8 and are carrying out investigations.

Vijay participated as a guest in a bodybuilding competition held at Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanthnagar, on September 22, 2018. According to Vijay, as he and his son walked out of the venue after the event, Gowda followed them and made a comment about his son.

He also allegedly gave them a death threat. The actor’s fans later picked a fight with Gowda, Vijay said.

Gowda’s uncle Kitty filed a complaint of kidnapping and assault against Vijay and others the same day.

Vijay filed a counter-complaint against Kitty, Gowda and others, accusing them of hatching a criminal conspiracy and damaging his Range Rover. Police subsequently arrested Vijay for assaulting Gowda.

As for the case filed by Vijay, police filed a ‘B’ report, citing a lack of evidence to prove his allegations.

The actor approached the high court.

The assistant commissioner of police (Seshadripuram subdivision) is supervising the investigation.

Police summoned both Gowda and Kitty and took their statements. They may summon Vijay to record his statement.

Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the FIR was registered on the court’s directions.

“We have taken up a fresh case and will re-investigate the incident that happened four years ago,” he added.