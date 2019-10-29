Police ride bikes, arrest 11 for performing wheelies

In a special drive, the Bengaluru Rural police on Monday arrested 11 bikers for performing wheelies on the busy Kempegowda International Airport Road and Jakkur flyover on Monday.

The police, dressed in mufti, took out their bikes to catch the youths.

The special drive came after residents complained that the bikers were creating a nuisance at night for the past two weeks.

A senior police officer from the Doddaballapur station said it had been a menace on the KIA Road during weekends, as many youths from various parts of the city came there to perform these stunts.

A couple of months ago, the Yelahanka police had put a stop to this by erecting barricades and detaining the offenders. But they started performing the stunts again. “We tried to catch them, but on seeing the police patrolling vehicle, they managed to escape,” the officer added. “To catch them, we decided to ride our two-wheelers in mufti.”

“On Monday, around 6:30 pm, 17 bikers came on different bikes. We recorded them performing wheelies and stunts and riding recklessly. We managed to nab 11 of them. Six managed to escape, leaving their vehicles behind. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

All the arrested are aged between 18 and 23 and are residents of Nagawara, RT Nagar and Hebbal. “On investigating, we found that a couple of the bikes used were stolen. We have asked the jurisdiction police to verify the documents of these vehicles.”

Some of the arrested youth are college students and a few worked as mechanics.

The police have also summoned their parents as some of them were riding without a licence. All of them have been booked for reckless driving.​