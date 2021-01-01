Police seize 114 bottles of liquor bought from IAF canteen

Cops seize bottles of liquor bought from IAF canteen

  Jan 01 2021
  updated: Jan 01 2021

In a joint operation, Basaveshwara Nagar and Magadi Road police raided the house of a realtor and seized 114 bottles of liquor stashed illegally for the New Year’s party. 

Police arrested Mani, 62, a resident of West of Chord Road, after getting information that he was stashing liquor illegally. The bottles were bought from the warrant officer of the Indian Air Force canteen at Mehkri Circle.

The seized liquor included Black & White (26 bottles), 100 Pipers (55 bottles), Peter Scot and Blender’s Pride (13 bottles each) and MC Roy’s (5 bottles). All the bottles are 750 ml. 

In total, police seized 85 litres of liquor. Excise department officials said a person was allowed to store only three litres of liquor. 

Mani hoarded liquor anticipating a lockdown during New Year’s Eve that would create a demand for liquor, the same way as it was during the earlier lockdown, an investigating officer said. He bought the liquor from the air force officer with an intention to sell it for a higher price. 

