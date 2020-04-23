Police seize 300 vehicles for lockdown violation

The city police on Wednesday seized over 300 vehicles and booked their users for stepping out without a valid reason or passes.

The police have tightened security checks at Mysuru Road, Goragunte Palya, Hosur Road, Ballari Road and other major entry and exit points of the city. The vehicle checks caused traffic jams on Mysuru Road and some other areas.

Bellandur police seized 11 two-wheelers and six cars at a checkpoint on Sarjapur Road, Southeast Bengaluru, while Kadugodi police confiscated 14 vehicles at a checkpoint at Channasandra.

The violators were booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).