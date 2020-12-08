Police seize drugs worth Rs 28 lakh from cab driver

Police seize drugs worth Rs 28 lakh from cab driver

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2020, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 02:42 ist
The narcotics seized from the accused were found hidden inside a teddy bear. Credit: DH

Halasuru police have arrested a 34-year-old cab driver and seized a large haul of drugs worth Rs 28 lakh.

The seized narcotics included MDMA, heroin and Yaba tablets, found hidden in a teddy bear. The driver Zakir Khan is from Assam and settled in Bengaluru for the past five years with his family.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan revealed that Khan belongs to Assam’s Hailakandi district and consumes drugs. He began selling drugs since he did not have an income due to the lockdown and he needed money to support his drug habit.

The officer said Khan used to visit Assam once a month and procured drugs from traders near the Bangladesh border where he went with his wife and children. To avoid scrutiny, he hid the consignment in teddy bears and gave them to his children to play with during the train journey. When checked, he told police he was returning from his native place.

On December 3, Halasuru police stopped Khan’s car in MV Garden near Old Madras Road and discovered the drug haul during the search. Investigations revealed that Khan was supplying drugs to college students and private firm employees.

The officer said though various state police checked him, Khan escaped by handing the drug-stuffed toys to his children. His wife and children, however, were unaware of what Khan was up to. 

Khan was caught based on a tip-off and he confessed to the crime during interrogation. He has been arrested under the NDPS Act and police are investigating to unearth the network that supplied drugs to him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Drugs
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

Another month on a warming planet: Record-hot November

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

 