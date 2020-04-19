Police seize liquor, ciggies sold illegally

The CCB continues to raid places where liquor, cigarettes and other tobacco products are being sold illegally.

CCB sleuths raided a bar in Ramamurthy Nagar, East Bengaluru, seizing as many as 2,000 Tetra-paks of 180 ml and 90 ml whisky of Old Tavern, Haywards Punch, Original Choice and other brands, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Another officer, who was part of the raid, said each 180-ml packet was being sold for Rs 600 to Rs 800, over 10 times the MRP.

In another raid in western Bengaluru’s Kengeri, a CCB team seized Rs 55,000 worth of tobacco products and Rs 3,100 in cash. CCB inspector, H S Jagadish, stated that Rakesh Kumar, the owner of Anjana Beeda Shop, had hoarded packets of cigarettes, hookah, hookah masala and paan masala, and was selling them at exorbitant prices.

It’s illegal to sell alcohol and tobacco products during the ongoing lockdown, the CCB said in a statement.