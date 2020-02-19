Police serve notice to Actor Darshan’s fans association over attack on police constable

Taking serious note of unruly fans of Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa attacking a police constable at the Ideal Home Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar during a midnight birthday celebration, the Bangalore police have issued a notice to Govindaraj, President of the Darshan fans’ Association.

Govindaraj had sought permission to hold birthday programme of the super star. The jurisdictional police had issued permission subject to certain rules and conditions. However, at the outset, the applicant seems to have violated the rules and conditions. “Hence, Govindaraj has been served with a notice to summon him for questioning by the RR Nagar police,” said B Ramesh, DCP (West).

According to the police, Govindaraj had stated that about 5,000 to 10,000 fans may gather at the actor’s house. “They were directed to make arrangements to regulate the crowd besides installing CCTVs. The organisers were cavalier to our directions,” said a police officer.

The sudden flood of supporters and fans beyond expectations resulted in commotion and a few unruly fans had assaulted D R Devaraj, a constable with Jnanabharati Police Station. Police officials revealed to DH that their junior colleague is still under observation and being treated for multiple injuries and fractures on his face. The local residents had also complained about inconvenience caused to them due to birthday of the superstar.