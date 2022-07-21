Police serve notice to actor Siddhanth in drugs case

Halasuru police on Wednesday served notice to Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor to appear before them within a week.

Siddhanth and a few others were caught for consuming drugs at a party that was organised in The Park Hotel near Trinity Circle on June 12 midnight.

Police had registered a case under the NDPS Act against Siddhanth and others. Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East), confirmed that the notice has been served to Siddhanth.

A senior officer said Siddhanth was questioned after he was arrested. He had told the police that someone had given him a drink laced with drugs. He also stated that another person gave him a cigarette. “We have obtained CCTV footage installed in the hotel. We want Siddhanth to identify those persons who gave him drinks and cigarette,” the officer said, adding Siddhanth claimed that cocaine may have been mixed in his drinks and ganja in cigarette.

Another senior officer said they had seized Siddhanth’s phone when he was arrested on June 13. It was sent to forensic science lab. “We need to retrieve the data and question him based on the information available. He may also be questioned about the statements given by the other accused in the case, including those who attended the party,” he said.

Police have recorded the statements of 23 persons, including the party organisers, hotel staff and revellers.

Along with Kapoor the police had also arrested four others identified as Akhil Soni, 28, business manager of a private firm, Harjot Singh, 28, operational head of a logistics startup, Hani Rafeeque, 25, is into digital marketing, Akhil, 23, is a freelance photographer. All of them were subjected to medical test along with 30 other attendees. These five were tested positive for consuming drugs. Kapoor had tested positive for consuming cocaine and ganja.

Kapoor was the DJ for the party. A case was registered under sections 20 A, 22 B and section 27 B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and investigation is in progress.

The police had found MDMA Ecstasy pills and a small packet of ganja weighing around 10 grams from near a dustbin in the hotel premises.