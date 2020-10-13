Police shoot and capture man who sexually assaulted minor girl

Police shot and captured a 32-year-old habitual offender who absconded after abducting a four-year-old girl from the City Railway Station and sexually assaulting her.

The accused Dinesh attacked Srirampura Assistant Sub-Inspector Venkatappa who went to arrest him along with inspector Sunil S Naik.

Despite Naik’s warnings to surrender, the accused continued with his attack in a bid to escape. Naik then shot Dinesh in the right leg, captured him and shifted him to hospital.

A senior police officer said the girl’s family, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu, sold toys at the railway station and lived near the back gate of the station for the past five years.

As it rained heavily on Saturday night, the family slept near the reservation counter.

Dinesh carried the girl to another area, sexually assaulted her and fled the place leaving behind the injured girl. Passersby who noticed the girl informed the police, who took her to KC General Hospital for treatment.

Finding their daughter missing on Sunday morning, the parents searched for her and approached the police.

They were asked to go to KC General Hospital. The parents later filed a complaint with the Srirampura police, who formed a special team to nab the accused.

Police, who identified the accused based on the victim’s description, said Dinesh is a habitual offender.

They are waiting for him to recover to take him into custody.