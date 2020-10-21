Cops wake up after clip of Chickept robbery goes viral

Police wake up after video of Chickept robbery goes viral

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 04:29 ist

A viral video of two men robbing pedestrians at knifepoint during daylight in front of the Chickpet metro station woke up the police on Tuesday.

The video shows two youths — their heads covered in hoods and faced masked with hankies — stopping walkers in a narrow street beside the station and robbing them. The two-minute-long video shows the duo robbing two people before hiding in a street. 

The video, widely shared on social media, prompted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), to visit the spot and carry out an inspection. A preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred on one evening during the lockdown, when the sunlight obscures the view.

No victim has filed a complaint. The DCP has asked the local police to review the footage and track down the robbers. 

Patil said a special team under City Market police inspector B G Kumaraswamy was formed to nab the suspects. “We request the citizens to report crimes to the nearest police station without any fear,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chickpet

What's Brewing

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 