Police wake up after video of Chickpet robbery goes viral

A viral video of two men robbing pedestrians at knifepoint during daylight in front of the Chickpet metro station woke up the police on Tuesday.
The video shows two youths — their heads covered in hoods and faced masked with hankies — stopping walkers in a narrow street beside the station and robbing them. The two-minute-long video shows the duo robbing two people before hiding in a street.
The video, widely shared on social media, prompted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), to visit the spot and carry out an inspection. A preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred on one evening during the lockdown, when the sunlight obscures the view.
No victim has filed a complaint. The DCP has asked the local police to review the footage and track down the robbers.
Patil said a special team under City Market police inspector B G Kumaraswamy was formed to nab the suspects. “We request the citizens to report crimes to the nearest police station without any fear,” he said.
