Cops wake up after clip of Chickpet robbery goes viral

Police wake up after video of Chickpet robbery goes viral

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:21 ist

A viral video of two men robbing pedestrians at knifepoint during daylight in front of the Chickpet metro station woke up the police on Tuesday.

The video shows two youths — their heads covered in hoods and faced masked with hankies — stopping walkers in a narrow street beside the station and robbing them. The two-minute-long video shows the duo robbing two people before hiding in a street. 

The video, widely shared on social media, prompted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), to visit the spot and carry out an inspection. A preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred on one evening during the lockdown, when the sunlight obscures the view.

No victim has filed a complaint. The DCP has asked the local police to review the footage and track down the robbers. 

Patil said a special team under City Market police inspector B G Kumaraswamy was formed to nab the suspects. “We request the citizens to report crimes to the nearest police station without any fear,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chickpet

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 