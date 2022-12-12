Policemen suspended for ignoring procedures when detaining jeweller

A police sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector have been suspended over dereliction of duty for not following the standard procedures while seizing gold jewellery and detaining a jeweller recently.

Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), confirmed the suspension of tainted officers PSI Ashok Thakor and ASI Ramesh, both attached with the SJ Park police station.

He said that they had not followed the procedure and informed senior officers about detaining a jeweller.

Sources said the duo caught a jeweller near Town Hall on December 3 around 11.30 am carrying a substantial amount of gold to his shop. They took the jeweller to the station along with the jewellery.

Neither did the policemen inform senior officials about his detention nor did they make an entry in the record books.

The duo is accused of trying to extort money from the jeweller. They asked him to produce all the necessary documents or bills of the gold.

The jeweller complained about the two policemen to senior officials. The ACP of Halasuru Gate conducted an inquiry and filed a report. As per the report, the duo have not extorted money from the jeweller. The jeweller produced the bills of the gold and left the station, taking it all with him.