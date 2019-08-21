Policewoman among 2 cops attacked for doing their job

A 24-year-old woman constable was abused and assaulted in full public view as she went to rescue a woman attempting self-immolation in Chikka Mavalli in Kalasipalya on Sunday.

Ramya and fellow cop Bhagyamma were on security duty at the flower show when she received a wireless message that a woman was trying to douse herself with petrol and threatening to set herself on fire.

The control room asked Ramya to proceed to the spot. Ramya and Bhagyamma rushed to the spot and found the woman, later identified as Nirupama, holding a can of petrol and a matchbox, creating ruckus in the street.

Nirupama abused her family for not giving her share of the property and threatened self-immolation. Ramya went close to her to snatch the petrol can. But Nirupama attacked her in full public view. Ramya and her colleague managed to overpower her, hauled her into the pink Hoysala and drove her to the station.

Based on a complaint, the police booked Nirupama under IPC section 309 - attempt to commit suicide, 504 - provoke breach of the peace, 506 - criminal intimidation section 353 - assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

Nirupama was upset with her father for not giving her fair share of the ancestral property he sold.

Elsewhere, in a road rage incident, a scooterist on Monday abused and assaulted a head constable at the Krishna Flour Mill junction.

Manjunath, 45, noticed the scooterist riding the vehicle rashly. He questioned him for violating traffic rules. The scooterist grabbed him by the collar, pulled him down and abused him. Police constable Siddaraju, on duty nearby, noticed the commotion and came to Manjunath’s rescue. The scooterist also pushed him down, threatened him and rode away from the spot. The cops noted down the vehicle’s registration number and filed a police complaint.