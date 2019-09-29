Polishing firm ex-employee accused of stealing gold

The owner of gems and jewels firm in Koramangala has accused a former employee of stealing gold dust weighing 541.16 gm and worth Rs 18.5 lakh.

The accused, identified as Arup Malik, is a native of Hooghly in West Bengal and joined the Aryan Gems and Diamonds in 5th Block Koramangala as a processing recovery official on October 12, 2016, and left the job two months ago in July.

Firm proprietor Shilpa went through the audit documents soon after Malik’s quitting and learnt that he had committed gross misappropriation in accounting for the gold dust from the vacuum suction bag lock.

While the gold dust account was shown only for 406.16 gm, the actual gold dust weighed 1091.48 gm.

The Koramangala firm polishes gold and silver articles and diamonds, which they supply to jewellers in the city.

Based on Shilpa’s complaint, the Koramangala police have filed a case of theft and have launched an investigation.