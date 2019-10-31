Posing as DKS’s guard, conman cheats paramedic of 75K

A fraudster posing as Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s bodyguard talked a paramedic into paying him Rs 75,000 for finding a government job.

Venkatesh H G, a staff nurse at a private hospital, told the Chandra Layout police that he came in contact with Sunil G B, who claimed to be a gunman for the politician. Sunil allegedly offered Venkatesh a government job, if he paid him Rs 4 lakh.

Venkatesh paid him Rs 75,000 in two installments as an advance. He asked for the offer letter when Sunil demanded more money. Following this, Sunil broke off all contact. Venkatesh visited Shivakumar’s office and realised he had been cheated.

The Chandra Layout police have registered a case. Further investigation to catch Sunil is underway.