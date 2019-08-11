Posing as pilot, conman dupes woman of Rs 7.5L

Posing as a pilot of an international airline, a conman lured a 28-year-old woman with cash and gifts and cheated her of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The victim realised that she was duped only after the suspect switched off his phone, following which she approached the police.

In her complaint, the victim, identified as Akshatha P, a resident of Whitefield and working with a private firm, befriended the suspect on Instagram a few days ago and the two used to chat frequently. The suspect identified himself as David and claimed to be working as a commercial pilot for an international airline.

In the first week of July, Akshatha called David informing him that one of her friend’s father was diagnosed with cancer and needed financial help. David readily agreed to help her and assured her he would send her money and an expensive handbag and perfume.

A few days later, David called her to inform her that the parcel containing the money and her gifts were stuck at the Delhi airport’s customs and that officials would call her for

confirmation.

A few hours later, David called her stating that she needed to pay Rs 7.5 lakh towards fees for customs clearance to get her parcel released and also gave her two bank account numbers to deposit the amount.

Anticipating a huge amount of cash and expensive gifts, Akshatha arranged the money and made an online transfer to the bank accounts. She realised that David had switched off his mobile phone as soon as the money was transferred.

After trying to reach him repeatedly, she realised that she had been duped and approached the police. The Whitefield police have taken up a case of cheating and are investigating.