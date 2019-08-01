Posing as recovery agents, gang ‘seizes’ autorickshaw

Five miscreants posing as recovery agents stole an autorickshaw from a driver saying the latter defaulted on EMI payment.

The incident happened when Punith Jai Shankar was returning after dropping a passenger on Friday. Shankar was waylaid on the Outer Ring Road near Marathahalli.

Shankar dropped a passenger from Koramangala in Marathahalli near the JP Morgan office and was on his way back. Meanwhile, four to five persons approached and stopped the autorickshaw. They claimed they are from the financing firm from which Shankar had taken the loan for his autorickshaw and said they are seizing the vehicle for not paying the EMI. They told him to pay the loan amount at the finance firm’s office in order to collect the auto-rickshaw.

Shankar rushed to the financing firm’s office the next day, July 27, but was shocked when the officials there told him that neither they have seized his auto nor did they send any men. He realised the fraud and approached the Marathahalli police.

Shankar told the police that he bought the auto-rickshaw on a loan from Bajaj Finance in August last year and was paying the EMI regularly.