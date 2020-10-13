Posing as supplier of construction materials, man cheats builders

Promising to supply construction material for a cheaper price, a 46-year-old man collected money from builders, private firms and others online and cheated them.

The North-East Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police arrested Dawood Pasha alias Nijam Pasha, a resident of RT Nagar, who sent emails and called reputed companies introducing himself as the manager of Excel Inc Enterprises Ltd.

Pasha offered to sell them quality construction material for less than the market price, collected large sums from them and failed to carry out the deal.

Claiming to have an office in Kanakanagar in RT Nagar, Pasha contacted builders and contractors via emails and phone numbers he found online. He had multiple sim cards to contact the builders. He gave his wife’s bank account details for the builders to transfer the money.

“Till now, just one builder has filed a complaint against him,” said the officer. “We suspect Pasha has cheated many. He offered plumbing materials for a lesser price.”

Based on a complaint filed by PC Sharma (55), salesman of Balajee Infratech and Construction Pvt Ltd, the police zeroed-in on Pasha.

Sharma said his company struck a deal online for Rs 8.33 lakh with Excel Inc Enterprises Ltd for the supply of construction material in June.

Though the company paid an advance of Rs 4.16 lakh, it did not receive the material.

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and IPC Section 420 (cheating). They are investigating further to find out the extent of Pasha’s frauds.

People who had been cheated by Pasha can contact NECEN police, said a senior officer.