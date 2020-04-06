Priest, son booked for Sunday prayer at church

Priest, son booked for organising Sunday prayer at church

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 01:24 ist

A priest and his son have been booked for organising a prayer at a church, which was attended by about 15 people. All gatherings have banned during the ongoing lockdown.  

Siddaraju (59), an assistant sub-inspector of the DJ Halli police station, stated that he had received a message from the control room about a prayer session going on at the Faith Baptist Church in St Thomas Town on Sunday morning.

When he and a constable named Santosh Badiger reached there around 6.50 am, they found about 15 people offering prayers and the father delivering a sermon. 

Siddaraju stated that most of the worshippers managed to escape after seeing the police, but he caught Fr Manivannan D (61) and his son Paul Ebenezer (28), who both live in Railway Layout, Pillanna Garden.

Police described the prayer session as a “clear violation” of the lockdown and booked the duo under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (a negligent act likely to spread the infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (a malignant act likely to spread the infection of disease
dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule).

Coronavirus lockdown
church
COVID-19
