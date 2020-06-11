Principal 'fakes' marks card for daughter's admission

A principal is accused of enrolling his daughter at his college by creating a fake marks card.

Tilak Nagar police registered an FIR against C K Senthil Kumar, the principal of Hosmat College of Physiotherapy, and his daughter Chrisline Jennifer following a complaint by C Obul Reddy, Deputy Registrar, RGUHS.

Jennifer was a student at Indo Asian Academy PU College, Kalyan Nagar, but failed the II PUC exam in 2015. Her father then created a fake marks card, which showed that she passed the class 12 exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. On the basis of this fake marks card, Jeniffer secured admission to a BPT course at the Hosmat College of Physiotherapy. Kumar also submitted her daughter's fake class 12 certificate to the university, a senior police officer, quoting the RGUHS complaint.

The forgery came to light after the university received a tip. The university subsequently conducted an inquiry, which found the allegation to be true. Jennifer has completed the BPT course but the university has decided to nullify it, the officer said.