‘Pro-Kannada’gang blackmails doctor

A doctor from the KR Puram General Hospital has accused a gang of making threat and ransom calls to him, claiming to be from a pro-Kannada organisation.

Based on his complaint, the KR Puram police have opened a case on Wednesday and booked the accused under IPC sections of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Jyothi M R, a city-based advocate and wife of orthopedic specialist Dr Raveendra, said in her police complaint that a group of 15 people have been harassing them for the past two weeks, claiming they are from a pro-Kannada organisation.

Meeting Dr Raveendra at the hospital, the gang claimed they had objectionable videos and photographs of him. Demanding Rs 5 lakh, they threatened to publish the material in the media if he failed to give them the money.

They frequently called the couple demanding money. Unable to put up with the harassment, Jyothi filed a complaint with the KR Puram police.