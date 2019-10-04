Probe reveals hawala deals in KPL match-fixing case

Investigations into the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting and match-fixing cases have revealed hawala transactions, said City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

He said special teams have been sent to Mumbai, Delhi and other cities to question more people involved in the case. Many rich and influential are involved in the case and all of them will be brought to book, Rao said.

The Central Crime Branch had already made two arrests in the case — of Ali Asfak Thara, the owner of Belagavi Panthers, and bookie Bhavesh Bafna who approached a bowler of Bellary Tuskers to fix a match. Bafna was also working as a drummer for the Bijapur Bulls franchise.

Police said over 20 B-grade players were interrogated in the case. Preliminary investigations revealed the involvement of national and international players in the racket.

The probe further revealed that betting was done internationally and bookies in Dubai were making hawala transactions. Cricketers who played the 2019 KPL tournament were also involved in match-fixing and will be arrested soon, Rao said.