Proclaimed offender caught with help of fingerprint scanner

A new digital tracking tool has helped city police nab a man accused of attempted murder who hadn't attended court hearings since 2017.

Using the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), Rajagopalnagar police caught Vasanth Kumar, 42, who was named in an attempted murder case in 2010.

Around 12.30 am on Tuesday, assistant sub-inspector Ravi Kumar found a man riding an auto-rickshaw near the Euro Farm Junction in Rajagopalnagar. The policeman stopped the vehicle for questioning. The auto driver reportedly responded in a harsh tone. The officer decided to check his fingerprints with a handheld scanner. The scanner returned a positive result as the auto driver's fingerprints were found in police records.

The ASI alerted his boss, police inspector B R Jagadish, and took the auto driver to the police station for further interrogation.

The auto driver, Vasanth Kumar, confessed that he was named in an attempted murder case registered at KRS police station in Mandya district. He was arrested but was released on bail. At the time, he gave the KRS police an address in Kengeri.

In 2017, he shifted with his family to Bhyraveshwara Nagar near Laggere and started driving an auto. He skipped all court hearings. The court declared him a proclaimed offender and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Rajagopalnagar police informed KRS police about Vasanth and handed him over to them.

Vasanth told the police he was named in murder and theft cases in Mysuru but was acquitted in both.