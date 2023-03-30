Proclaimed offender wanted in 108 cases arrested in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it arrested a proclaimed offender involved in 108 criminal cases.

Aswak Ahammad, 56, was believed to be hiding in Bengaluru all these years but remained untraced. He ran a real-estate business and owned a company called Granity Properties.

He is accused of selling agricultural land in Avalahalli and the surrounding villages in 2009-2010 by falsely creating fake conversion documents. Many people bought the sites by paying crores of rupees but were cheated. They filed 108 cases in the Ramamurthy Nagar, Indiranagar and Ashok Nagar police stations.

The CCB arrested Ahammad and charged him with cheating, fabricating false evidence and under the Land Revenue Act. He didn’t attend court hearings since 2013 and was last arrested for skipping the trial in 2016.

After coming out on bail, he again skipped court hearings. The court declared him a proclaimed offender, and a case was registered against him at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.

A special team of the CCB's Special Enquiry Squad nabbed Ahammed from the Outer Ring Road in Ramamurthy Nagar on Tuesday based on a specific tip-off.