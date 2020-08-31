Promised cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, woman duped of Rs 49,000

Cyber fraudsters cheated a woman of Rs 49,000 saying she had won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. After receiving the money, they started blackmailing her saying they hacked her phone, and demanded more money. The victim, a resident of Vasanth Nagar, informed her husband about the fraud and they decided to approach the cybercrime police.

According to their complaint, the victim was using an iPhone for the past few months. On August 25, she received several calls from unknown numbers and the callers told her she had won Rs 25 lakh as a cash prize. They told her to fill a few registration forms, which turned out to be fake, to get her money. The victim registered by paying Rs 49,000.

The suspects called her the following day and told her that her mobile phone had been hacked and demanded more money. They threatened that her photographs would be morphed and uploaded on social media if she refused to pay up. The woman panicked and told her husband what had happened, and decided to file a complaint.