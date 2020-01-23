Promising sites, women cheat doctor couple of Rs 35 lakh

Believing that their family friend is getting them a site in the Reserve Bank Employees Layout, a doctor couple lost Rs 35 lakh.

The couple paid the money in December 2006 and, having realised that they have been cheated, filed a complaint with the CK Achukattu police station.

Dr Saveetri, a resident of Anjaneya Nagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage and a professor at KIMS, stated in her complaint that their friend Gauri informed them in 2006 that the RBI co-operative society is building a layout in Devanahalli and are offering sites for Rs 1.5 lakh. Gauri promised to get the sites for the doctors, their relatives and friends.

Trusting her words, the victims gave her Rs 5.5 lakh for two sites of 100*120 sq ft by cheque. Gauri gave them four receipts with the RBI logo for Rs 4 lakh and a site allotment certificate.

The victims also told their relatives to buy sites from Gauri, who introduced them to Jayanthi, who pretended to be an employee of the RBI Co-operative Society, and asked them to pay money to her. The victims paid a further Rs 30 lakh for the sites.

Years later, the victims suspected the two women and checked with the RBI Co-operative Bank and learnt that they did not develop a layout in Devanahalli. They also said the woman named Jayanthi did not work with them. The couple approached Gauri, who assured them she would repay their money, but later began avoiding them.

The police have taken up a case against the accused, charging them of cheating and forgery. Investigations are on.