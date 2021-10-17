Promising SUV, gang cheats woman of Rs 10L

Promising a second-hand Audi A3, a three-member gang cheated a 42-year-old woman of Rs 10 lakh.
Jyothi (name changed), a resident of Rampur near Bidarahalli in the outskirts of East Bengaluru, told police that she was looking to buy a used Audi A3. She approached her son’s friend Rudresh, a used car dealer, to help her with the purchase.
Rudresh introduced her to Chiranjeevi, who claimed he was a manager of a private finance company and told her he can get the SUV. He also claimed that it was possible to get SUVs for a lower price since the company seized the vehicles from owners unable to pay their EMIs.
On September 2, Jyothi was shown a car with the documents at Mailasandra. She liked the vehicle and sealed the deal for Rs 19 lakh. On September 4, she paid Rs 10 lakh to a man named Wasimulla Khan. The trio organised a loan for the remaining Rs 9 lakh.
Although they promised to deliver the vehicle by September 12, the trio neither handed over the vehicle nor the money they received from her. Jyothi then filed a complaint with the Banaswadi police.
An investigating officer said they have taken up a cheating case and are probing.
