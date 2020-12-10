'Prostitution racket' run by Ugandan busted in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch said it busted an alleged prostitution racket in East Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar by arresting two people and rescuing four Ugandan women. One of the arrested, 33-year-old Nakkazi Phainaha, is also a Ugandan woman, while the other suspect is Faizulla Ahmed, a Ramamurthy Nagar resident.

Officials of the CCB’s Women Protection Wing received information about the racket involving foreigners functioning out of a residential building. They formed a team and raided the place on Tuesday.

A senior officer said the foreigners rented Ahmed’s house a year ago. Phainaha posted ads on the internet and people getting in touch with her were invited to the house and left with the women. “We found three customers during the raid and they’ve been handed over to the Ramamurthy Nagar police,” the officer added.

The rescued women have been lodged in the state women’s home and their passports/visas are being verified. Phainaha told police that the women arrived in India on tourist visas but she did not produce any documents including passports.

A case has been registered against Phainaha and Ahmed at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station while a separate case has been filed against Ahmed for renting his place to foreigners without collecting documents.