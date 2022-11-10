PSI scam: ED conducts searches in Bengaluru

Searches were conducted at the properties belonging to Amit Paul, Additional Director General of Police, DySP Shanthakumar and others

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 06:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids in Bengaluru and other places in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Searches were conducted at the properties belonging to Amit Paul, Additional Director General of Police, DySP Shanthakumar and others. 

According to sources, the ED conducted the raids at around 11 places in Bengaluru from 8 am on Thursday. Besides Paul's residence in Sahakarnagar and farmhouse in Chikkaballapura district, Shanthakumar's house in Adugodi police quarters, the officials also raided the places belonging to First Division Assistant Harsha in Nandini Layout and in Kengeri; houses of City Armed Reserve head constable Sridhar H in Kamakshipalya and Basaveshwaranagar  and house of Srinivas in Nagarabhavi.

The CID officials investigating the PSI recruitment scam had written to ED about the money exchanged between candidates and the arrested officers.

Bengaluru
PSI scam
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Karnataka
Karnataka News

