Psychiatrist arrested for selling baby to couple

Psychiatrist arrested for stealing, selling baby to childless couple

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2021, 03:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 04:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 34-year-old psychiatrist has been arrested by the Basavanagudi women’s police for stealing a newborn and selling it for Rs 15 lakh to a couple looking to have a baby through surrogacy.

Rashmi, a psychiatrist with a private hospital, was caught based on a sketch drawn from information collected from the baby’s mother and the CCTV footage obtained from the BBMP hospital where the baby was born.

Police inspector Meenakshi H M, who lead the investigation, analysed about 30,000 phone calls from the nearby cell tower dump.

Rashmi, a consultant for the childless couple for more than a year, convinced Anupama that she would be the surrogate for her baby. Rashmi falsely claimed to be pregnant, showed scan reports as proof and even set May 29, 2020, as the date of delivery.

As the date neared, Rashmi went to hospitals looking for a baby. She took away the baby boy of Husna Banu, two hours after he was born. She called Anupama to inform her that she was coming with the baby and later exchanged the newborn for the money. Rashmi used the money to repay loans from relatives in Belagavi.

Police zeroed in on Rashmi after the technical analysis. They handed the baby back to his parents. The baby’s parents had approached the high court to trace the missing infant and the case registered at Chamarajpet was transferred to the Basavanagudi women’s police station.

A team of 20 police officials worked on the case to solve it. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

psychiatrist
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 