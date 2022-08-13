PUC student stabbed to death over fight in college

A gang stabbed an 18-year-old student on Friday afternoon over a fight between a senior and a junior in college.

The murder of Mohammed Arbaz triggered panic among students and faculty of Province College in HBR Layout in East Bengaluru. Arbaz, a resident of Shampura Main Road, was a second-year PUC commerce student at the college, while his attackers are studying BCom there.

Quoting preliminary investigations, police said a group of five to six people began fighting with PUC students outside the college at 2 pm. They beat up a couple of students. Arbaz was among the students the gang assaulted.

In a fit of rage, two of the gang members pulled out knives and stabbed Arbaz in the chest and abdomen. The gang also assaulted another student, Siraz. A profusely bleeding Arbaz collapsed on the footpath as his assailants escaped. Siraz alias Firoz is getting treatment at the hospital.

Arbaz was immediately rushed to Dr Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A special team has been formed to nab the accused, who are absconding.

A senior officer said the BCom and PUC students fought over a petty issue during the college cultural festival. They fought inside the campus on Thursday. The college management told police they were not aware of the fight.

Arbaz, Siraz, and their friends were inside the college attending the festival on Friday. The accused student along with his friends called them outside and attacked them. Arbaz was the eldest son to his parents. His father is a tailor. His mother, a homemaker, has filed a murder complaint against the suspects in the KG Halli police station.