Question paper leak forces BU to postpone BCom final exam

Following a leak of the question paper, Bangalore University cancelled the last of the final year BCom exam on Monday.

While the exam was scheduled for 2 pm, the varsity’s confidential section received a WhatsApp message of the leaked question paper at 11.30 am. “The leaked paper had similarities to the original one,” BU Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said. “We immediately informed the colleges and postponed the exams.”

The varsity has also lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police.

Third consecutive time

This is the third occasion in a row when BU had to postpone exams for the BCom sixth semester. The move has severely inconvenienced thousands of students and faculty members. Earlier postponements are attributed to various other reasons.

Colleges were told minutes before the exams that they should not open the bundles and the exam was postponed.

The varsity said in a release that the BCom sixth semester paper 6.2 — Principles and Practice of Auditing — has been postponed. “The date of the examination with respect to the above said paper will be intimated within a day or two,” it added.