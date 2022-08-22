Raid on dance bar near Brigade Road in Bengaluru

The CCB raided an alleged dance bar on Rest House Road, off Brigade Road, and arrested seven people, including the manager. Nineteen women who had been lured into the trade have been rescued, the CCB said.

The CCB’s women protection squad raided Xcuse Bar, located on the fourth floor of the Mango Tree Hotel, on Saturday. According to the CCB, the bar’s owner and manager had forced skimpily dressed women to dance to lure customers. Further, the bar violated the rules by blaring loud music. It didn’t have the occupancy certificate either, the CCB added.

Seventeen customers who were present at the bar at the time of the raid have been detained and 19 women rescued. Of the women, 10 are from West Bengal, three from Delhi, two each from Maharashtra and Nepal, and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the CCB added.