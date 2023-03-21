Railway ticket inspector who poked woman passenger held

Railway ticket inspector who poked woman passenger with pen arrested

V Santosh Kumar, 42, a deputy chief ticket inspector at the KR Puram railway station, allegedly misbehaved with the woman from West Bengal

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 02:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 03:11 ist
V Santosh Kumar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Railway police have finally arrested the ticket inspector accused of harassing a 27-year-old woman passenger at the KR Puram train station in eastern Bengaluru last week.

V Santosh Kumar, 42, a deputy chief ticket inspector at the KR Puram railway station, allegedly misbehaved with the woman from West Bengal as she got off the Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express (Train No 22863) on March 13. He wasn’t posted on the train.

The Humsafar Express had halted at KR Puram to cross with another train before chugging to its final destination.

She decided to get off the train at KR Puram, an unscheduled stop, so she could easily reach home in Marathahalli. She carried several pieces of luggage.

Kumar demanded that she produce her ticket as soon as she got off the train. She said she had the ticket on her mobile phone and asked him to wait.

But Kumar got impatient. He pulled her and tried to pierce a pen into her face.

Fighting tears, she demanded to know why he had pulled her.

Kumar yelled back at her “This is my job. Show me the ticket and go. This is not your house. You bl***y,” he is heard saying in a video posted on Twitter.

A group of men rushed to the woman’s rescue and confronted Kumar. “He’s drunk. Call the police,” one of them says.

They caught him and called the police. The South Western Railway (SWR) suspended Kumar pending an inquiry.

The woman later filed a complaint with the railway police. S K Soumyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railways), confirmed Kumar’s arrest.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 