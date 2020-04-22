Ramanagara jail empties for vandalism accused

In a dramatic development, all 177 inmates of Ramanagara jail were on Tuesday shifted to Parappana Agrahara central prison to make room for those who were arrested in the vandalism case in Padarayanapura, which was sealed recently following several Covid-19 cases.

In unprecedented scenes, 10 BMTC and four KSRP buses ferried the inmates to the central jail with about 90 personnel providing security to the convoy. Police ensured zero-traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and adhered to social distancing by allowing only 18-20 prisoners in each bus.

There were anxious moments as inmates were reluctant to move to the central prison as no virus case was reported from Ramanagara jail. Prison sources said the inmates were wary of the crowded Parappana Agrahara, but were convinced and shifted.

Of the 149 held for vandalism and attack on health workers in Padarayanapura, 54 were moved to Ramanagara jail. Since most of these accused are primary or secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients in Padarayanapura, jail officials didn't want to mix them with regular inmates. Hence, the entire Ramanagara prison was vacated to make way for them. The remaining 95 arrested in the case are in various quarantine centres of the city.

Alok Mohan, DGP (prison), said that since they were from the quarantine area, it was thought that they should be kept separately. All were tested before being moved into the prison and are kept under observation.