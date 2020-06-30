Raped by father, girl tries to end life with cleaning liquid

A 19-year-old girl consumed cleaning liquid in a bid to end her life after her 40-year-old father allegedly raped her in Haralur. The victim had lost her mother and was living with her father and stepmother.

In the police complaint, the girl said on Tuesday, she had a cold and asked her father for medicine.

When she woke up the following morning, she was naked and found her father lying next to her. She realised that he had given her medicine to make her drowsy and had sexually abused her.

She confided in her stepmother about the abuse, but she did not take action. So, the victim told her friends about it, who suggested she file a police complaint.

But fear got the better of her and she consumed toilet cleaning liquid in a bid to end her life. She went to the police station and told the policemen that she was ending her life over the sexual assault, the police said. The police admitted her to St John's hospital and arrested the father, who is a labourer.

"We are waiting for the girl to recover for further investigation," an investigating officer said.