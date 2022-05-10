Rave party busted, 33 arrested

Jeevan Bima Nagar police raided a pub on Old Airport Road on Sunday night where a rave party was held.

The police arrested 33 people, including two organisers and 31 party-goers, for consuming drugs. According to the police, over 50 people, including students, techies and businessmen, were present at the party.

Police said 51 people were subjected to medical tests on the suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. The medical reports of 31 people confirmed they were under the influence of drugs.

Acting on specific information, the police swooped down on Otto Resto Bar and Kitchen around 12.30 am, and the raid went on till 2 am. The party had begun around 10 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Bheemashankar S Guled said: "We have registered two separate cases following the raid. One case is against two people who had organised the rave party and the other is against 31 party-goers who had consumed drugs."

"We found MDMA, ecstasy pills, charas and ganja worth around Rs 3 lakh with the organisers. By the time we raided the pub, they had already sold some drugs to the attendees", Guled said.

The police have also seized the DJ's music equipment and other valuables that were in the pub.