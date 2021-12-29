Realty firm staff held for seeking bribe for assistant registrar's office

Two employees of a real-estate company were caught in a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday while allegedly taking a bribe from a flat buyer on behalf of staff from the assistant registrar office in Anekal.

In a news release, the ACB said it had received a complaint from a Ganganagar resident who had bought a flat in an apartment complex (Icon Homz) near Anekal.

The customer relationship manager of the company, identified as Shirisha, contacted the flat buyer through her colleague Bharath and asked for a bribe of Rs 25,000 for facilitating the property registration on behalf of staff from the assistant registrar office. ACB officials later caught the pair red-handed.

Check out latest DH videos here