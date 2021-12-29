ACB arrest realty firm staff for taking bribe

Realty firm staff held for seeking bribe for assistant registrar's office

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 29 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 05:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two employees of a real-estate company were caught in a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday while allegedly taking a bribe from a flat buyer on behalf of staff from the assistant registrar office in Anekal. 

In a news release, the ACB said it had received a complaint from a Ganganagar resident who had bought a flat in an apartment complex (Icon Homz) near Anekal. 

The customer relationship manager of the company, identified as Shirisha, contacted the flat buyer through her colleague Bharath and asked for a bribe of Rs 25,000 for facilitating the property registration on behalf of staff from the assistant registrar office. ACB officials later caught the pair red-handed.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anekal
bribery

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 