Red sanders worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a 38-year-old smuggler and seized 16 logs of red sanders, valued at about Rs 15 lakh.

The arrested has been identified as Sadiq Khan, 38, a resident of Saraipalya. Forest Cell officials said they got credible information that Khan, a carpenter, was trying to sell the wood in Ashwath Nagar on Monday.

A team of officials rushed to the spot and detained him. They are on the lookout for Naresh, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly supplied the logs to Khan. Hennur police are investigating.