Red sanders worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 08:30 ist
Logs of red sanders. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a 38-year-old smuggler and seized 16 logs of red sanders, valued at about Rs 15 lakh.

The arrested has been identified as Sadiq Khan, 38, a resident of Saraipalya. Forest Cell officials said they got credible information that Khan, a carpenter, was trying to sell the wood in Ashwath Nagar on Monday.

A team of officials rushed to the spot and detained him. They are on the lookout for Naresh, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly supplied the logs to Khan. Hennur police are investigating. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime
Red Sanders

