Red sanders worth Rs 17 lakh seized

In two separate incidents, the Bengaluru rural police intercepted two cars and seized nearly 600 kg of red sanders on June 14 and on June 17.

The cars were intercepted in Attibele and Hoskote after the police received information on the smuggling of red sanders. Eight people have been arrested in total, and the police seized two cars, a Ford Icon and a Toyota Innova along with 576 kg of cut logs of red sanders worth Rs 17 lakh.

Police inspector of Attibele Circle received information that the red sanders was being smuggled in a Ford Icon on the evening of June 14. He, along with his team, intercepted the car near Srinivas medical shop in Attibele town. While the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, the police could manage to nab Chor Ashu, a native of Krishnagiri and Salman Khan, a resident of Rajagopalnagar in the city.

In another incident on June 17, police inspector of Hoskote circle received information on red sanders being smuggled in a Toyota Innova.

He and his team intercepted the car near Haraluru Gate on Maluru Road and managed to arrest six persons identified as Ramesh Muniswamy (41), Shivakumar (42), Raghu, Tailor Samiullah, Ansar and Asgar. Three of them are from Thirappaturu in Vellore while three others are from Kattiganahalli village in Hoskote, the police said.

In both cases, the accused have been booked under sections of the Karnataka Forest Act and under IPC sections.