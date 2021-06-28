Rehab official held for sexually harassing woman staffer

An official at the Sumanahalli Rehabilitation Centre who is accused of sexually harassing a woman employee has been arrested by the Kamakshipalya police.

The woman filed a complaint stating that the 52-year-old official, Chandrappa, touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sex with him.

"The woman has been working in the centre for years. Based on her complaint, we have arrested Chandrappa. He is in judicial custody," a police officer said.

The complainant told police that Chandrappa would enter her room, force all colleagues out and touch her inappropriately. She also stated that the accused used to force her to engage in sexual acts, threatening her with dire consequences if she refused to cooperate.