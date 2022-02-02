Rent dispute: Evicted foreigner on the run after ‘killing apartment manager’

A man from the Caribbean is on the run after allegedly killing his apartment manager over a rent payment dispute.

Bobby, who claimed to be from one of the countries in the West Indies, is suspected to have fatally banged the head of 43-year-old Shiva Kumar during a fight at Melumakanahalli village near Hosakote, on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru, on Monday.

The jurisdictional Nandagudi police have registered a case of murder and are looking out for him. Kumar, a native of Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district, was the manager of a three-storey residential building in which Bobby had rented a flat about four months ago. The building is owned by one Bharath and he’s rented all of it. Kumar’s job was to collect the rent from each tenant and run the daily operations of the building, including ensuring water supply and attending to tenant complaints.

Bobby was irregular in paying the rent. On Sunday, Bharath asked him to vacate the house and had him evicted.

But the next day, Kumar saw Bobby in the house again and called up Bharath. The house owner warned Bobby and asked him to vacate the house or be thrown out.

Bobby got angry with Kumar for spying on him and vowed to teach him a lesson. Around 3 pm the same day, he confronted Kumar on the second floor of the building and picked a fight with him. Things went out of hand. Bobby viciously banged Kumar’s head against the wall until he died. He then escaped.

The killing came to the fore only after two hours when another tenant noticed the body.

Watch latest videos by DH here: