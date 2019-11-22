Report sought on harassment complaints against doctor

The Department of Medical Education has sought a report from the Bangalore Medical College and the Research Institute in connection with the harassment complaints levelled by women doctors against a senior doctor.

About 15 women doctors working at the Trauma Care Centre at Victoria Hospital premises had lodged a complaint against Casualty Medical Officer Dr Madhusoodhan Ramdas, accusing him of harassment.

Speaking to DH, Jawaid Akhtar, principal secretary, department of medical education, said the issue had been discussed with him by senior doctors from the hospital. “I have asked them to submit a report regarding the issue. We will decide the course of action later,” Akthar said.

Special officer of the Trauma Care Centre, Dr Balaji Pai met with the chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and Jawaid Akhtar on the matter.

On Wednesday, a representative from the Department of Health and Family welfare conducted an inspection at the Trauma Care Centre for the Kayakalpa Assessments.