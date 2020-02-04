Reprimand or request? Dog fight over stray

Two groups got into fisticuffs over the “abuse” of a stray dog in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Vinod M N (25), a resident of Kenchenahalli in RR Nagar in his complaint said that two bikers abused his brother Girish when he asked them why they were beating a stray dog. When Vinod tried to intervene, the bikers assaulted him, he said.

Deepak Thapor (28), the biker, in his counter-complaint, stated that he and his friend Gagandeep had been to a fuel station on RR Nagar main road at 12.45 am. When a sleeping dog was blocking their way, he “asked” it to make way.

Girish and Vinod, in a cab, asked him why he was abusing the dog.

When Thapor, a resident of ITI Layout in Nayandahalli working at Netaji Subhash Centre (South) as a tennis coach, explained to them that he was not “scolding” the dog, the duo assaulted him.

Gagandeep then called two of his friends identified as Ravi and Shanu to the spot. When they questioned Vinod and Girish why they assaulted Thapor, the duo got angry and beat up Ravi and Shanu with wooden logs.

Girish, who works for at the Om Sai Indian Oil fuel station claimed the two beat the stray dog and abused him when he questioned their act.

His brother Vinod said the duo beat him up when he tried to intervene. Vinod, a cab driver, left his vehicle and fled the scene.

He said that Thapor and his friends also smashed his car’s rear windshield when his friend went to the fuel station to get back the car.

When DH contacted Thapor he said they had reached a compromise with the other group. Vinod too said they had compromised with Thapor.

An investigating officer from RR Nagar police station said, “We have taken up both the cases and have arrested four persons.” The officer said that if both the parties want to compromise, they could go to court and withdraw the complaint.