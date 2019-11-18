Research scholar commits suicide

A research scholar of the University of Agricultural Science, Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK), committed suicide on Sunday night at Kodigehalli.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prema Tripati, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in a rented house in Maruthi Nagar near Kodigehalli.

According to a senior police officer, Prema may have committed suicide around 11 pm on Sunday. She was alone at home. Her roommate had gone to her native in Tamil Nadu three days ago. It is said they had a fight and Prema was upset over the incident.

The police have found a death note in Prema’s room, which stated that nobody is responsible for her death. However, the police are awaiting the postmortem report to proceed with the investigation. They have registered a case under unnatural death.